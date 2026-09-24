Atlanta food bank absorbs record-high diesel costs to keep feeding Georgia families

With diesel prices having reached a record high in Georgia, agencies serving vulnerable communities are feeling the pinch.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank says it relies on a fleet of 30 tractor-trailers and box trucks to get food to community partners for vulnerable families. The bank says it is fighting to keep families fed despite rising diesel prices, but admits it's an uphill battle.

"We pay for the food that is coming in because the people who provide it charge us for it, and then we have to run our trucks with fuel to take it out to our neighbors," said Kenneth Hill, the supply chain officer for the food bank. "So there's a double impact on fuel when it comes to receiving and distributing that food."

Diesel fuel is an important part of the food bank's operations. It serves about 300,000 families a month across 29 Georgia counties, and works with more than 700 partner agencies to distribute food to those in need. The agency says the greatest food insecurity is further out in rural counties where its diesel trucks drive the farthest.

"We can't afford to pull back on what we're distributing," Hill said. "We can't let our partners suffer because food or fuel prices have increased, so we have to absorb it."

CBS News Atlanta

While the food bank says it isn't passing rising diesel costs on to its community partners, officials say those partners are also feeling financial strain from diesel costs for their own pickup and delivery trucks. Plus, Atlanta Community Food Bank projects it could spend about $100,000 in extra fuel costs this year if the price of diesel continues to rise.

"With $100,000, we can feed a whole bunch of families," Hill said. "That would actually translate to about 122,000 meals that we would be able to provide if we didn't have to spend that on unexpected diesel fuel prices."

Despite grappling with the financial challenges, the food bank says it is striving to keep supporting families in need. Anyone looking to help can always donate and volunteer. The bank says any support can help soften the blow of the gas prices cutting into their budget.