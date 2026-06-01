Gov. Kemp not extending Georgia's gas tax suspension set to expire Tuesday night

Gov. Brian Kemp will not extend the suspension of Georgia's gas tax, set to expire on Tuesday night, his office has confirmed with CBS News Atlanta.

"After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59pm this evening, while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future," a spokesperson for the governor's office said.

The current suspension removes about 33 cents per gallon in state gas taxes. Kemp had previously approved a House bill that suspended the tax and then signed an executive order continuing the suspension until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kemp previously suspended the gas tax in 2022 during a spike in prices tied to the war in Ukraine, again in 2023 amid high inflation, and briefly in 2024 following Hurricane Helene.