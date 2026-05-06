Gov. Kemp signs sweeping Georgia education laws on literacy, math, cellphones and teacher support

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a series of new education bills into law, aiming to improve student performance and support teachers across the state.

During a press conference at the Capitol Monday, Kemp said the measures are designed to strengthen schools and create more opportunities for students, regardless of where they live.

"The bills I signed today implement proven strategies to improve literacy and math scores, reduce distractions in the classroom, expand pathways to graduation, and further support hardworking educators and families…no matter their zip code," Kemp said.

Early Literacy Act invests millions, makes kindergarten mandatory

One of the most significant measures signed into law is the Georgia Early Literacy Act.

The law sets aside $70 million to hire more than 1,300 literacy coaches to help improve reading skills among students statewide.

It also introduces a major change for families: kindergarten will now be mandatory before a child can enter first grade — a first for the state.

House Speaker Jon Burns called the measure a "historic step forward."

"This landmark legislation equips our students, teachers, and parents with the resources they need to strengthen literacy outcomes and ensure every child in Georgia has the opportunity to learn to read," Burns said.

"Math Matters Act" increases classroom focus on math

Another key bill, known as the "Math Matters Act," will require elementary schools to dedicate at least 60 minutes each day to core math instruction.

State leaders say the goal is to boost math performance and ensure students build strong foundational skills early.

New law limits cell phone use in high schools

High school students will soon face new restrictions on electronic devices during the school day.

Starting next school year, students will not be allowed to use cell phones or other electronic devices while in class.

Similar rules were already put in place for elementary and middle schools last year, with educators reporting improvements in student focus.

However, some opponents raised concerns about limited communication during emergencies.

Retired teachers can return to classroom without losing benefits

Lawmakers also approved a "return-to-work" extension for retired teachers.

The measure allows retired educators to go back to the classroom while continuing to receive their pension benefits — a move aimed at addressing staffing needs and keeping experienced teachers in schools.

Additional measures expand education access

Other bills signed by Kemp include efforts to expand pre-K childcare access and broaden education opportunities for students across Georgia.

Kemp said the new laws are part of a broader effort to strengthen the state's education system and prepare students for future success.

"Here in the No. 1 state for business and opportunity, our classrooms must be safe learning environments that serve as launching pads for success in the workforce," Kemp said.