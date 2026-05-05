Gov. Kemp signs bill banning cellphones in class for Georgia high school students into law

Starting next year, Georgia high school students won't be allowed to access personal electronic devices during the school day after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill extending the cellphone ban into law.

On Tuesday, Kemp signed House Bill 1009 as part of a ceremony where the governor signed nine pieces of legislation dealing with education.

The law will ban the use of cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones from the start of the school day until dismissal.

Students whose Individualized Education Program (IEP), Section 504 Plan, or medical plan requires the use of a device would still be permitted to access it as necessary.

"Here in the No. 1 state for business and opportunity, our classrooms must be safe learning environments that serve as launching pads for success in the workforce," Kemp said. "The bills I signed today implement proven strategies to improve literacy and math scores, reduce distractions in the classroom, expand pathways to graduation, and further support hardworking educators and families. These are just the latest steps we've taken to create opportunity for all Georgians, no matter their zip code."

The bill, designated a top priority of House Speaker Jon Burns, passed both chambers of the Georgia Legislature with overwhelming support earlier this year.

In 2025, lawmakers passed similar restrictions for Georgia elementary and middle school students. Since then, some educators say they've seen improvements in student focus, classroom behavior, and teacher stress.

While parents raised concerns over how they can be in touch with their children in case of emergencies, Burns argued that increased communication could cause issues during serious situations.

"What we've seen is, and what we've learned from some of the tragic situations we've had, like in Barrow County, that some of that communication certainly is good for the parent to understand that the child is safe, but it also interferes with the safety protocols in the school. So we believe that that's a part of the whole discussion," he said.

Along with the cellphone ban, Kemp also signed into law revisions to how literacy is taught across Georgia, new core math requirements for fourth and fifth graders, expanded childcare options for parents of pre-K students, and more.