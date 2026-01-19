Gov. Kemp, Mayor Dickens and Congress members pay tribute to Dr. King

Several of Georgia's elected officials paid tribute Monday to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., marking the federal holiday with calls to continue his work for justice, equality, and community.

The 58th Annual King Center Beloved Community Commemorative Service was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church's New Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta, free and open to the public.

In a statement included within the program, Governor Brian Kemp welcomed attendees, saying the day serves as a reminder that "Dr. King's work was only the beginning" of the fight for freedom and equality. He urged Georgians to "continue the good fight and protect the values of our country," honoring both King and those who stood alongside him in the civil rights movement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens highlighted the city's unique role in the civil rights struggle. He said this year's theme, "MISSION POSSIBLE II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation The Nonviolent Way," is especially urgent as the nation grapples with division and inequality. "The Beloved Community demands more of us than comfort, convenience, or talk," Dickens said in a letter sent to Dr. Bernice A. King. "Atlanta can lead the way in showing that a city grounded in justice, equity, and love can move forward, together."

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts echoed the message, emphasizing that nonviolence is "a powerful and intentional path toward meaningful change" and urging continued dedication to King's principles.

Georgia's congressional leaders honor Dr. King

U.S. Senators and members of Georgia's congressional delegation also sent messages honoring King. Senator Raphael Warnock called King's work "deeply committed to creating a beloved community where all God's children can thrive and enjoy equal opportunity." U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said the observance is a chance to recommit to the "legacy and principles that Dr. King lived and fought for, along with all those who struggled alongside him in the movement for civil and human rights."

Congresswoman Nikema Williams highlighted the ongoing fight for social justice, citing access to health care and voting rights as areas where King's work continues. Congressman Hank Johnson praised the observance for renewing the commitment to "keep the dream alive" while noting the importance of unity and nonviolence.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath called the day an opportunity to reflect on hope and progress, saying, "Despite the chaos of this moment, I remain focused on a future that is bright with possibilities."

Atlanta City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet said King's vision "remains as urgent and necessary today as it was during the Civil Rights Movement" and encouraged residents to "take intentional steps toward creating the inclusive, compassionate, and unified world he envisioned."

The commemorative service brought together community members, alumni, and local leaders to honor King's 97th birthday and celebrate the ongoing work of the King Center in promoting nonviolence, justice, and the building of stronger communities.

Read the full statements from each elected official compiled in the commemorative service program here.