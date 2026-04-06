Golf's biggest stage: The Masters returns to Augusta National

The Masters is underway in Augusta, drawing tens of thousands of fans for one of golf's most exclusive events each year.

"First class unbelievable," said a fan visiting Augusta National.

For many, just getting through the gates is a story in itself. Tickets to the Masters Tournament are among the hardest to get in sports. A lottery system and long waiting lists mean some people wait years for the chance to attend.

All eyes are on Augusta as the world's top golfers compete for the green jacket at the 90th Masters Tournament. CBS News Atlanta

Each day, attendance is capped at around 40,000 patrons, creating a controlled but energetic atmosphere across the course. Fans move from hole to hole, gathering around fairways and greens to catch a glimpse of the world's top golfers.

The tournament, which dates back to 1934, has built a reputation not just for elite competition, but for the overall experience. Many fans say the traditions set it apart from other sporting events.

"Oh the lack of cell phones… the fact that you just get the experience and live in the moment, talk to people, meeting new people," said another fan.

That policy, which restricts cell phone use on the course, is one of the most talked-about aspects of the event. Fans said it creates a rare environment where people are fully engaged in what is happening around them.

Food is also part of the experience, with simple menu items becoming fan favorites over the years.

"I have a pimento cheese sandwich… something so simple, but somehow they make it out of this world," said another attendee.

For many, the Masters is more than just a golf tournament. It is a bucket list experience shaped by tradition, limited access and a setting unlike anywhere else in sports.