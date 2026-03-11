Gladiators turn Teddy Bear Toss into gifts for kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

It starts with a goal, then teddy bears fly.

Thousands of stuffed animals hit the ice at Gas South Arena Feb. 14, and now they're bringing smiles to kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The Atlanta Gladiators held their annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans bring stuffed animals from home and wait for the first goal.

Once it hits the net, the rink is covered within seconds.

This year's goal was scored by defenseman Nolan Orzeck.

"I've never scored one of those goals before. It was really cool feeling," said Orzeck, "I didn't really know what to do after with all the bears flying around."

Once one of the horns blew off Orzeck's stick, players began scooping, stacking, and hauling stuffed animals off the ice and onto trucks.

A Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient find his stuffed animal of choice. CBS News Atlanta

The total count collected this year was 11,109.

The story doesn't end at the rink.

The toys were hauled to Arthur M. Blank hospital Monday.

Gladiators players walked the halls and delivered handfuls of fluffy joy to young patients.

"We're taking our teddies and decided to come here and let the kids choose what they like. Pretty awesome day," forward Joey Cipollone told CBS News Atlanta.

"It's really special and really humbling," he added, "just getting to come here and interact with the kids who are battling much tougher battles than we are."

For kids spending time in the hospital, a small gift can make a big difference. Liam, 9, showed his new toy to CBS News Atlanta, an orange raccoon, which he gave a meaningful name.

"His name is Austin," Liam said. "There's a nurse here on the 14th floor who has a brother named Austin who's a wrestler."

From the roar for the rink to children's arms, one goal turns into many moments of comfort.