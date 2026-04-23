Giant pandas returning to Zoo Atlanta under new conservation agreement with China

Giant pandas are officially returning to Zoo Atlanta, marking a new chapter in a decades-long international conservation partnership.

Zoo officials announced a new International Cooperative Research Agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, paving the way for two pandas—male Ping Ping and female Fu Shuang—to make their future home in Atlanta. Both pandas were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.

"Zoo Atlanta is delighted and honored to yet again be trusted as stewards of this treasured species," said President and CEO Raymond B. King in a statement, adding that the zoo looks forward to welcoming the pandas and reintroducing them to the Atlanta community.

Eric Kerchner/60 Minutes

A return after a historic run

The announcement follows the end of Zoo Atlanta's previous panda agreement, which spanned from 1999 to 2024. That partnership resulted in 25 years of research collaboration and successful breeding, including seven cubs born to the zoo's longtime panda pair, Lun Lun and Yang Yang.

In October 2024, Lun Lun, Yang Yang, and their two youngest offspring returned to China. Their five older cubs are also now housed at the Chengdu facility.

Zoo officials say the partnership not only produced successful births—including two sets of twins—but also contributed to broader conservation efforts such as habitat restoration, nature reserve management, and ranger support in China.

Global conservation effort

The new agreement comes as China continues to expand protections for giant pandas in the wild. According to zoo officials, the Chinese government has established 67 panda reserves and launched a national park system aimed at improving habitat connectivity and long-term survival of the species.

Currently, about 72% of wild giant pandas—classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature—are under strict protection.

What's next

Zoo Atlanta says more details about Ping Ping and Fu Shuang's arrival timeline and public debut will be announced in the coming months.

For now, the announcement signals a major return for one of the zoo's most beloved attractions—and a renewed commitment to international conservation efforts that extend far beyond metro Atlanta.