Zoo Atlanta earns prestigious AZA reaccreditation, reinforcing global standard for animal care

A place generations of Atlantans grew up visiting is getting a major vote of confidence on the global stage.

Zoo Atlanta has officially been reaccredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a distinction considered the "gold standard" for animal care and conservation efforts.

For families across metro Atlanta, the zoo isn't just a weekend outing; it's a staple of childhood memories, school field trips, and now, a symbol of world-class care happening right in the city's backyard.

Zoo Atlanta features a variety of different species of vulture in the zoo's effort to keep the much-needed scavengers going strong. CBS News Atlanta

A big deal for a hometown institution

The AZA accreditation isn't handed out lightly. It comes after a rigorous, multi-day inspection process where experts examine nearly every part of zoo operations — from animal wellbeing and veterinary care to education programs and guest experience.

Only facilities that meet the highest standards earn the designation, and they must go through the process every five years to keep it.

That's why leaders say this reaccreditation matters.

"Earning AZA accreditation demonstrates commitment to the global gold standard of animal care and wellbeing," said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of the AZA.

Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, died at age 61. Ozzie lived at Zoo Atlanta. Zoo Atlanta

Why it matters to Atlanta

For Atlantans, this recognition goes beyond a title. It reinforces that one of the city's most beloved attractions is operating at the highest level — not just for visitors, but for the animals themselves.

Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said the honor reflects the daily work happening behind the scenes.

"Zoo Atlanta works tirelessly and daily to ensure superior professional animal care and wellbeing," King said, adding that the zoo's mission also extends to education and conservation efforts that reach far beyond Georgia.

People visit Zoo Atlanta to see the four giant pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun in indoor and outdoor habitats in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 2, 2024. The Zoo Atlanta pandas are the only pandas that can be seen in the United States and their loan from China ends this year. The Washington Post via Getty Images

A global spotlight on the city

The announcement also comes as Atlanta hosts more than 1,200 zoo and aquarium professionals from around the world for the AZA Mid-Year Meeting. Many of them are getting a firsthand look at Zoo Atlanta during a special "Zoo Day" event.

It's a moment that puts the Atlanta institution on the global map.

David Stemple via Zoo Atlanta

The bottom line

Out of hundreds of zoos and aquariums worldwide, only a select number meet AZA standards. Zoo Atlanta is one of them — and will remain so for the next five years.

For families planning their next visit, it's a reminder that the same place known for pandas, giraffes, and gorillas is also part of a much bigger mission: protecting wildlife and setting the bar for how it's done.