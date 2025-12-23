Georgia to see temperatures reach near record highs for Christmas Day

Sorry, Georgia, there is no chance of walking in a winter wonderland this Christmas. In fact, as we head into Christmas Eve, temperatures may reach near-record highs for all of the northern part of the Peach State.

We are tracking one of the warmest holiday seasons in North Georgia in several years.

In metro Atlanta, high temperatures are forecast to reach 73 degrees on Christmas Eve and 75 degrees on Christmas Day.

Those are records for both days. On Christmas Eve in 2016, the high temperature reached the current record of 73 degrees. Christmas Day's record of 75 degrees was hit in 2015.

The average high temperature for Atlanta is 55 degrees.

The reason temperatures are heating up across much of the country is a large dome of high pressure building across the central and southern United States. This high pressure compresses the air in the atmosphere and leads to very warm temperatures for this time of year.

This dome of high pressure will create dry conditions for much of the region until the end of the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances increase on Sunday as a new front heads in. High temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s through the weekend.

Things will change dramatically next week as much cooler air moves in. We will only be warming into the 40s behind the front.

While Atlanta and the southeast will look great for holiday travel, what's known as the atmospheric river continues in the West.

This is a flow of energy and moisture off the Pacific Ocean that will continue to bring rain and even some snow to that region.

Another system heading into the northeastern United States will bring snow and rain chances to many major hubs, including Chicago, Detroit, and New York.