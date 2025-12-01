11 fatal crashes, over 400 DUI arrests across Georgia during Thanksgiving travel period, officials say

Georgia saw a double-digit number of deadly crashes during the busy Thanksgiving travel season, data from the Georgia Department of Public Safety reveals.

According to the department, 11 people died in crashes across the state between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday, including one double fatality in Newton County. Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to six of the deadly crashes, while local law enforcement agencies handled the remaining five.

The agency says 498 crashes with 236 injuries were reported during the period. Of those crashes, 48 were associated with driving under the influence, officials said.

The data shows that law enforcement arrested 422 drivers on DUI charges, issued 680 distracted driving citations, and 847 seatbelt citations.

The numbers are slightly lower than in 2024. Last year, DPH said troopers investigated more than 540 traffic crashes across Georgia, which resulted in nearly 265 injuries and 17 fatalities.

AAA predicted that 2.3 million travelers from Georgia would be traveling for Thanksgiving, with the majority of those driving to their holiday destinations. Atlanta was also one of the organization's top 10 destinations for Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.