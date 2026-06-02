Georgia Tech's baseball season ends in heartbreak as Oklahoma rallies for 8-7 regional title win

Georgia Tech's historic season came to a heartbreaking end Monday afternoon.

The No. 2 Yellow Jackets saw a four-run lead slip away and fell to Oklahoma 8-7 in 10 innings in the NCAA Atlanta Regional championship game, ending a record-breaking season with a tough loss on their home field.

Georgia Tech (50-10) erased an early 3-0 deficit and scored seven unanswered runs to take control of the game. Drew Burress sparked the comeback in the third inning with a two-run home run, the 60th of his career, cutting Oklahoma's lead to 3-2.

The Yellow Jackets pulled even in the fifth when Parker Brosius launched a solo home run. Moments later, Caleb Daniel gave Tech its first lead of the day with a solo shot to right field, making it 4-3.

Georgia Tech added three more runs in the sixth inning. A throwing error by Oklahoma allowed Alex Hernandez to score before RBI singles from Daniel and Carson Kerce pushed the lead to 7-3.

Mason Patel helped keep the Sooners in check, delivering five scoreless innings out of the bullpen. But Oklahoma chipped away, scoring twice in the seventh and adding another run in the eighth to make it 7-6.

The Sooners tied the game in the ninth on an RBI single to force extra innings.

After Tech was unable to score in the top of the 10th, Oklahoma completed the comeback in the bottom half when Dayton Tockey hit a walk-off solo home run to secure the 8-7 victory.

The loss ends one of the most successful seasons in Georgia Tech baseball history. The Yellow Jackets finished with 50 wins and hosted the NCAA Atlanta Regional after a record-setting campaign.