Record-breaking Georgia Tech baseball ready to host postseason opener

The excitement in Midtown is reaching a fever pitch as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prepare to host the NCAA Baseball Atlanta Regional this afternoon.

Anticipation for the tournament is at an all-time high. All-session passes for the regional sold out in a record-breaking 30 seconds, as fans scrambled for a front-row seat to watch a historic squad make its postseason run.

Georgia Tech is taking the field on the heels of a monumental, record-setting season. The Yellow Jackets broke ACC records with an incredible 48-9 overall record, becoming the first program in the conference in 13 years to secure both the regular-season title and the conference tournament championship in the same season.

The roster boasts elite talent, including top-10 MLB draft prospects catcher Vahn Lackey and outfielder Drew Burress.

Following Thursday's practice, the team expressed immense confidence about playing on their home turf.

"We're excited... just to get the fans back in Atlanta kind of going," Lackey said. "We know we have to play good defense this weekend in order to take a win. I think our team is really focused on our defensive side and we're really excited to see how that plays."

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 21: Head coach James Ramsey of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before the Tuesday evening men's college baseball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on April 21, 2026 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Head Coach James Ramsey echoed that excitement, emphasizing his team's maturity and mindset heading into the tournament.

"These guys have earned this opportunity to play at home in front of our home fans," Ramsey said. "I think the biggest thing for us is, the teams that play the best in the postseason, you play with freedom you play with no fear of failure. We have such a great group of leaders. We're really talented. We're experienced and we're ready to have a great postseason."

If you are heading toward the Midtown corridor around midday, prepare for possible delays. There is a traffic advisory for commuters and fans

City officials warn that traffic will likely be heavy along the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector, with significant congestion expected at the North Avenue and the 10th Street exits. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time or seek alternate routes.

NCAA Baseball Atlanta Regional Tournament Schedule:

Day 1 - The action kicks off today at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) | Friday, 12:00 P.M.

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. The Citadel | Friday, 5:00 P.M.