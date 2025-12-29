Georgia Tech falls to BYU 25-21 in Pop-Tarts Bowl after late comeback

Georgia Tech closed its season with a tough bowl loss as changes loom on the coaching staff.

Sources told CBS Sports that Florida is expected to hire Yellow Jackets wide receivers coach Trent McKnight.

McKnight is expected to work with inside receivers at Florida, where he would reunite with new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The two worked together the past two seasons at Georgia Tech, where McKnight coached multiple All-ACC receivers. Before his time on The Flats, McKnight served as offensive coordinator at Georgia State.

The coaching news comes on the heels of a disappointing end to what had been a breakthrough season for Georgia Tech under head coach Brent Key.

No. 12 BYU rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 on Saturday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, sealing the win with a late interception in the end zone.

Jovesa Damuni scored on a 4-yard run with two minutes remaining to cap a nine-play, 70-yard drive for the Cougars (12-2). Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier led the drive and finished the game 27 of 38 for 325 yards with a touchdown and an interception, his third 300-yard passing performance of the season. BYU totaled 426 yards of offense.

"Mistakes are part of the game, I just like the reaction that we had to the game overall," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We weren't hanging our heads, we were excited to play. When you give these guys that much time, we're never out of it."

Georgia Tech (9-4) had one last chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. Senior quarterback Haynes King connected with Eric Rivers on a 66-yard pass down the sideline on fourth-and-15 to the BYU 18-yard line with 35 seconds left. On the next fourth-down play, King's pass intended for Jamal Haynes in the end zone was intercepted by BYU's Evan Johnson to end the game.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Evan Johnson #0 of the BYU Cougars intercepts a pass meant for Jamal Haynes #1 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

King finished 23 of 41 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and the game-ending interception.

"To me, it is almost like a little bit of I didn't get the job done," King said. "I didn't find a way to help my teammates win more of the last four out of five. That's how it ended. It doesn't feel good."

The Yellow Jackets jumped ahead late in the first half and briefly built momentum with a quick scoring swing. Georgia Tech took a 14-10 lead on a King touchdown pass to Rivers with 5:28 left in the second quarter. Moments later, Cody Hagen muffed the ensuing kickoff, and the Yellow Jackets recovered. One play after that, King found tight end J.T. Byrne for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

But the game turned into a battle of missed chances in the red zone. BYU was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-1 on its opening drive and later threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter, finishing 4 of 6 in the red zone. Georgia Tech also went 3 of 6, fumbling at the BYU 11-yard line in the third quarter and having a 35-yard field goal by Aidan Birr blocked late in the quarter.

The Cougars ultimately made the most of their final opportunity, ending the game with an interception in the end zone and securing their 12th win of the season — the program's first 12-win campaign since 2001.

For Georgia Tech, the loss capped a season that showed clear progress but ended with frustration, as the Yellow Jackets dropped their final three games and missed out on the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.