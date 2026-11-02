Georgia State Patrol now accepts digital driver's licenses during traffic stops

Drivers can now show a digital driver's license on their phone during traffic stops with Georgia State Patrol troopers.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced that the option also applies to interactions with the department's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers and Capitol Police officers, including crash investigations.

Digital identification is optional. The department recommends continuing to carry a physical license or state ID because other law enforcement agencies may not yet accept the digital version.

Drivers should first tell the trooper or officer they would like to use their digital license. They can then hold their phone near the officer's ID reader without handing over the device, according to the department.

A Georgia state patrol vehicle sits outside the Capitol in Atlanta. David Goldman / AP

Drivers can review the information requested before agreeing to share it, using authentication such as facial recognition. The department said officers receive the same information they would get from a physical ID, with no additional data shared.

Officers will not directly request a digital license, and motorists can always choose to present a physical license or ID.

The announcement follows changes under House Bill 296 allowing drivers to present a license in an approved electronic format. Law enforcement agencies statewide must have equipment capable of verifying digital licenses by July 1, 2027, according to the department.

Digital licenses can also be used to verify age for alcohol and tobacco purchases at participating retailers, according to the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Retailers can choose whether to accept them.