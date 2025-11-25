Digital driver's licenses can now be used to buy alcohol and tobacco in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Driver Services says Georgians can now use digital driver's licenses on their phones to verify their age when buying alcohol and tobacco at participating retailers.

The agency announced Monday that mobile driver's licenses, also known as mDLs, are now accepted as a valid form of ID for age-restricted purchases at businesses that choose to allow them.

DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon said the update represents a significant step toward convenience and security for residents.

"By embracing the Georgia Digital License and ID, we're providing Georgians with a secure, convenient new option to prove their age, one that keeps pace with 21st-century technology while still prioritizing accuracy and safety," McClendon said in the statement.

The Georgia Department of Revenue's Alcohol and Tobacco Division recently confirmed that digital licenses are legally acceptable for retailers to use when verifying a customer's age. Building on that announcement, DDS says mobile licenses are now being tested in a pilot program at select sites inside State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

State officials say the digital option will make transactions easier for both shoppers and businesses.

For retailers, the state's bulletin makes clear that digital IDs are allowed for age verification, though acceptance remains voluntary.

DDS emphasized that mobile licenses serve as a supplement, not a replacement, for physical IDs. Drivers must still carry their physical license for situations, including traffic stops, where the digital version will not be accepted.

Officials say the move is part of a broader effort to modernize identification across the state. Residents interested in adding their digital license to their phone or smartwatch can visit the Georgia Digital License & ID website.