Georgia begins sending out special tax refund checks: Here's what you need to know

The Georgia Department of Revenue began issuing payments to residents as part of the state's $1.2 billion surplus tax rebate.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the DOR announced on Monday that the eligible taxpayers will see the refunds hit their bank accounts as soon as Monday.

"Georgians know best how to spend their money, not the government," Kemp said in a statement. "That's why we're committed to being good stewards of those dollars and putting more of them where they belong - in Georgians' pockets - at a time when other states are having to raise taxes."

This is the fourth time the state has offered a special refund in the eight years that Kemp has been in office. Previous refunds were also sent out in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

"Our team is ready to deliver these refunds efficiently and securely to Georgia taxpayers," DOR Commissioner David Burge said. "We've built a process that prioritizes accuracy and speed so eligible filers can receive their money as quickly as possible."

Each individual's refund amount depends on their tax liability. Individual taxpayers can get up to $250 back, while single people who head households can get back up to $375. Married couples could get back up to $500.

Check your eligibility for Georgia special tax refund

To be eligible for the rebates, you need to have filed your income tax return by the April 15 deadline, have had a tax liability for tax year 2024, and be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident.

No one can get back more income tax than they paid during the 2023 tax year, which means some low-income taxpayers will get less.

If you owe the state for delinquent taxes or child support, the state may use the rebate to pay some of those debts, meaning you may not get any of the refund.

How you receive your surplus tax refund will depend on whether you chose to get a paper check or do direct deposit on the regular refund instructions provided on your tax return.

To check the status of your rebate, you can go to the Georgia Department of Revenue's website. You'll need your social security number or individual taxpayer ID number, as well as the amount of your federal adjusted gross income from your state tax return. That can be found on line 16 of Form 500 or line 4 of Form 500EZ.