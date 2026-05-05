Georgia sheriff suspended in DUI case arrested again during Dawson County traffic stop, officials say

A North Georgia sheriff already suspended following a DUI arrest earlier this year is facing new charges after authorities say he was pulled over again for a traffic violation on Georgia 400.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Monday, May 4, for failure to maintain lane. During the stop, the driver was identified as Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch of Gainesville.

Authorities said Couch, 63, was found to be operating a vehicle on a limited driving permit outside the allowed conditions. He was arrested and cited for driving outside the conditions of his limited permit and failure to maintain lane.

Couch was transported to the Dawson County Detention Center, where he was booked and later released after posting bond the same evening.

The arrest comes amid ongoing legal and administrative fallout for Couch following his DUI arrest in late February.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Couch on March 17 after appointing a special committee to review the case. In an executive order, Kemp said the panel recommended the maximum 60-day suspension.

Couch was arrested on Feb. 27 after authorities said he was stopped by one of his own deputies on Green Hill Road for failing to maintain his lane. State troopers were called in to conduct a DUI investigation after the deputy realized the driver was the sheriff.

According to an incident report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Couch's blood alcohol content was 0.212%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.