Georgia Senate panel advances recommendations to support family caregivers

A Georgia Senate study committee has approved a slate of recommendations aimed at easing the financial and workforce challenges facing more than 1 million family caregivers statewide, as the state's senior population continues to grow.

The Senate Study Committee on Improving Family Caregiver Services, created during the 2025 legislative session, spent five months hearing from more than 30 organizations, agencies, businesses, and residents about the realities of providing unpaid care for loved ones.

The committee is chaired by Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, who said caregiving must be treated as a central policy issue.

"Caregiving can no longer be treated as an afterthought," Jones said. "It is central to the well-being of our seniors, workforce and communities."

What the committee recommends

The panel's recommendations include:

Expanding eligibility under Georgia's Paid Parental Leave Program and the Georgia Family Care Act to cover more family relationships

Broadening the Georgia Family Care Act's 5-Day Rule without changing other program requirements

Creating a pilot program for caregivers 65 and older who care for people with dementia

Exploring infrastructure grants to expand childcare facilities across the state

Directing the Division of Aging Services to study barriers faced by African American and other minority caregivers

Improving coordination between aging and veterans services to help families better navigate state and federal systems

Jones said the goal is to reduce financial strain on families while strengthening Georgia's caregiving workforce.

"Our goal is to help offset the financial burdens families face while supporting the creation of more jobs in the field," Jones said. "Caring for loved ones should not mean sacrificing financial stability."

The committee's recommendations are expected to guide future legislation and agency action in the months ahead.