Third Georgia Democratic state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 unemployment fraud

A third member of the Georgia House of Representatives has been accused of lying to collect thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Dexter L. Sharper, who represents District 177, is the latest Democratic lawmaker facing federal charges of making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators say Sharper applied for unemployment benefits from April 2020 to May 2021, claiming to have had only one employer, Dexter Sharper Party Rental. In the application, Sharper allegedly stated that he had not worked since March 13, 2020, claiming in 38 separate weekly certifications that he had not worked and was actively seeking employment.

Rep. Dexter Sharper is facing federal charges of making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Georgia House of Representatives

However, prosecutors say the Valdosta man was working in the Georgia General Assembly in addition to running his party rental business and performing as a musician.

Authorities say Sharper collected more than $13,000 of unemployment assistance benefits during that time.

"While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Representative Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "When government officials lie to take money, and do it while holding an elected office, it violates the trust of citizens and weakens faith in our elected government."

Two other Democratic state representatives have been indicted on similar charges connected with allegations of pandemic unemployment fraud.

In December, federal investigators charged Rep. Sharon Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. Henderson was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp last week.

Former Rep. Karen Bennett resigned from office in the days before she was charged and pleaded guilty to making false statements earlier in January.