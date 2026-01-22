Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia lawmaker indicted on pandemic unemployment fraud charges

Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended a Georgia lawmaker after she was charged by federal prosecutors with illegally collecting nearly $18,000 in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits while serving as an elected official.

Rep. Sharon Henderson, a Democratic lawmaker representing Georgia's District 113, was indicted on two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements on Dec. 2, 2025.

According to prosecutors, Henderson began applying for the benefits in June 2020, when she was still a candidate for the Georgia House. Investigators say she claimed she was working as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools, even though she had not worked for the district since 2018.

Investigators say Henderson falsely reported in her application that she worked for the school system throughout 2019 and as recently as March 10, 2020, and that her workplace had shut down because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

She then allegedly filed weekly certifications claiming she could not report to work due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Court filings show that even after she was sworn in, Henderson submitted eight additional certifications around June 2021. She was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022 and 2024 to represent western Newton County and part of Covington.

"Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. "We remain committed to finding those who take advantage of federal programs meant to help those truly in need."

Henderson previous pleaded not guilty to the charges and had remained in office until Kemp's executive order, which went into effect on Thursday.

The suspension will last until the end of her term in office or the final disposition of the case.

Henderson is one of two Georgia Democratic House members charged in connection with benefit fraud during the pandemic. The other, Karen Bennett, resigned from office in the days before she was charged and pleaded guilty earlier this week.