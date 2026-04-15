Georgia public college and university tuition to increase for 2026-2027 school year

When fall comes around, students at Georgia's 25 public colleges and universities will see a small rise in their tuition.

On Tuesday, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to approve a tuition increase of 1% for in-state undergraduates and 3% for out-of-state and out-of-country students.

This is the fourth time in 10 years that the board has approved tuition increases, with officials saying that they wanted the increase to remain below the rate of inflation.

"An independent performance audit released at the end of 2024 by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts found that USG tuition declined by more than 24% after adjusting for inflation," a release from the USG said. "As a result, students today pay, on average, less in tuition than they did in 2017, when adjusted for inflation."

In a release, USG pointed to reports from the College Board that showed Georgia ranked third lowest in average undergraduate tuition and required fees out of the 16 Southern Regional Education Board states and fifth-lowest nationwide.

Along with the tuition changes, the Board approved adjustments to mandatory fees at 13 of the schools, including a reduction in costs for in-person students at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.

"For more than a decade, USG and the Board of Regents have prioritized keeping college affordable for families so more students can pursue higher education right here in Georgia," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. "With enrollment at record levels, we're focused on limiting new financial hurdles and delivering real value on every campus. Today's decision reinforces that commitment. We are making a continued investment in Georgia's future and in the students whose degrees will drive Georgia's economy, strengthen our communities, and open doors to prosperity."

The board said that they also support a new plan by the Georgia Senate to review and modernize the Peach State's higher education formula.