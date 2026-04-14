Georgia PSC votes to protect TSA workers from late fees, utility disconnections during partial government shutdown

The Georgia Public Service Commission has approved a plan to temporarily protect TSA workers in the state from having their utilities shut off or late fees charged during the partial federal government shutdown. The measure was unanimously approved during an April 7 administrative session, following a motion from Commissioner Tricia Pridemore.

Under the order, TSA employees living in Georgia will not have their utility service disconnected for nonpayment during the shutdown and will not be charged late fees on overdue bills. Workers will have up to 30 days after the shutdown ends and back pay is restored to pay outstanding balances.

The relief applies only to utilities regulated by the Public Service Commission, including investor-owned providers such as Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 7: A TSA officer's badge can be seen on their shirt as people travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on November 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Today marks day 38 of the government shutdown. Megan Varner / Getty Images

"Georgia is home to the world's busiest airport and many regional airports where TSA agents work to keep us safe," Commissioner Pridemore said in a statement. "During the partial shutdown, many TSA agents are taking up second jobs driving Ubers and utilizing other gig-economy jobs just to make rent or mortgages and to put food on the table. I'm hoping this order will give them one less thing to worry about."

Commission Chairman Jason Shaw said the move reflects practical support for workers affected by the shutdown.

"TSA officers at Hartsfield-Jackson are showing up every day to keep Georgia safe, even as they go without a paycheck," Shaw said. "They shouldn't have to worry about coming home to a dark house."

Commissioner Peter Hubbard also backed the measure, saying the commission should act to help working families during periods of financial strain.

The order requires TSA workers to verify their employment status to qualify for the protections.