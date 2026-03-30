Longest government shutdown still impacting TSA lines at Atlanta airport

Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may still feel the effects of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Airport officials say staffing shortages continue to affect TSA checkpoints, even as some TSA workers could begin receiving back pay Monday.

Officials say about 31% of TSA workers in Atlanta are still calling out, which remains well above normal. The shutdown has now lasted 45 days.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing pay for TSA workers, with back pay expected as early as Monday or Tuesday. Airport officials say that could help, but staffing remains unpredictable for now.

At the airport Monday morning, wait times at the all-gates checkpoint were around 25 minutes, a major improvement from last week when some travelers reported waits as long as four hours.

Even with shorter lines, officials are still urging travelers to plan and arrive up to four hours early. Several travelers CBS News Atlanta spoke with said they agree with giving yourself extra time before heading to the airport.

"It's always busy in the morning anyway, and it's gotten better," she said. "I've traveled probably three or four times this month, and they're not being paid. It's a hindrance on everybody. The airlines ... like you pay for Priority. You can't get through Priority, like it's just a strain and unnecessary stress."