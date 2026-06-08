Georgia primary runoff voting begins as key races for governor, Senate remain undecided

Early voting is underway across Georgia ahead of the June 16 primary runoff election, giving voters another chance to weigh in on several races that remained undecided after last month's primary.

Under Georgia law, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. In several races, no candidate reached that threshold, sending voters back to the polls to determine who will represent their party in November.

Emory University political science professor Zachary Peskowitz said runoff elections often receive less attention than primary or general elections, despite their importance.

"The runoff is really important. It's going to determine who actually wins these party primary nominations," Peskowitz said. "The election of May was just the first step for many of these elections."

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Political experts also say turnout typically drops during runoff elections, which can increase the influence of those who do cast a ballot.

"If you do vote, you're probably going to have more of an impact than in the first-stage primary and then probably in the general election as well," Peskowitz said. "Relatively small groups could swing these elections one way or the other."

Gwinnett County Acting Elections Supervisor Kelvin Williams echoed that message, encouraging voters to participate.

"So a single vote has oftentimes won an election or has oftentimes allowed an individual to not go into a runoff," Williams said. "So any singular vote is aggregated collectively."

In Gwinnett County, voters have access to 13 early voting locations through June 12. Six of those locations also feature ballot drop boxes.

Election officials are encouraging voters to review their sample ballot, confirm their polling location and make a plan before heading to the polls.

The primary runoff election will be held on June 16.

Key races to watch

Several statewide races remain undecided, including the Republican runoff for governor between Burt Jones and Rick Jackson and the Republican U.S. Senate runoff between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley.

Voters will also decide runoff contests for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, public service commissioner and state school superintendent.

The winners will advance to November's general election.