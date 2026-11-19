The Georgia police officer who shot and killed HeeHaw the donkey is returning to full duty weeks after authorities decided not to press charges against him.

In a letter obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Cedartown Police Chief James Newsome and City Manager Edward Guzman told Officer Trenton Garner that he would reinstated "effective immediately."

Garner shot HeeHaw the donkey shortly after midnight on Aug. 30 while officers were helping search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Polk County.

In a body-camera video obtained by CBS News Atlanta, the donkey is seen galloping toward the officers, who try to back away. After the shooting, Garner is heard telling dispatch: "Firearm discharged at a donkey. It was trying to attack us in the pasture and on the track."

Cedartown Police Department

Garner wrote in his incident report that another officer activated a Taser's electrical arc to try to scare the donkey away, but HeeHaw continued approaching. Garner said he fired once, and the donkey turned, moved uphill, and collapsed.

On Nov. 2, Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jaeson Smith released a report saying Garner reasonably acted to protect another officer during the incident.

"After a review of Investigator Cruce's entire investigation and all evidence, Garner's actions do not sustain criminal liability," Smith wrote.

While Smith's conclusion was different from an assessment by investigators with the Georgia Department of Agriculture that found he had violated criminal statutes, the prosecutor said the state's assessment omitted important information.

Photo courtesy of Elsberry Riding and Farm

HeeHaw's owner, Hannah Michelle Israel, sued the officer alleging law enforcement entered her fenced pasture without a warrant or permission and shot the donkey without provocation.

Garner has asked a judge to drop the case, arguing that he is protected by the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields police from lawsuits for money as a result of things they do in the course of their job.