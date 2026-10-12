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Bodycam video shows Georgia officer shooting beloved donkey "HeeHaw"

Cedartown Police body camera video obtained by CBS News Atlanta shows the moments an officer fired upon a beloved bottle-raised donkey in Rockmart, Georgia. Officer Trenton Garner said that he fired one shot after the donkey charged toward officers and that an attempt to scare it away with a Taser did not work, according to the Cedartown Police Department incident report. Garner has been placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Law Enforcement Division conducts an outside investigation.
2h ago (06:36)
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