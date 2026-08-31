Georgia police investigate fatal shooting of beloved baby donkey HeeHaw at Rockmart farm

A Cedartown police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting death of a baby donkey.

Hannah Israel, whose family owns Elsberry Riding & Farm in Rockmart, said officers shot and killed HeeHaw, a bottle-raised donkey, early Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Elsberry Riding and Farm

Israel said the officers claimed they were in danger after HeeHaw ran toward them while braying. The officers used a Taser on the donkey before shooting him, she alleged in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

"HeeHaw was raised in the house and did petting zoos. He never knew a stranger and was shot and killed in his own pasture for doing what donkeys do, alerting to a stranger," Israel wrote. "There is no way this is legal!"

Israel said she plans to take legal action and has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay her legal fees.

A Cedartown Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the department is aware of the incident.