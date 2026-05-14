Georgia patients, dispensaries hopeful new medical marijuana expansion will bring more relief

Georgians with chronic pain and dispensary operators are hopeful for a new law that expands access to medical marijuana in the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 220 into law on Tuesday, removing a cap on the amount of THC in medical products and allowing vaping as one of the acceptable uses.

The law also drops some restrictions on what illnesses medical marijuana can be used to treat.

Juan Merced said THC helped him move away from years of opioid use tied to his severe chronic pain.

"It has been a godsend, actually," said Merced. "I spent 16 years on opiates, medication, pain medications."

Merced said doctors repeatedly increased his dosage over the years as he struggled with chronic pain tied to nerve damage and neck injuries.

"Someone suggested THC, and I had - I tried to replace that with my opioid medication with THC, which helped me tremendously," he said.

Inside Fine Fettle's Lawrenceville dispensary, workers are already preparing for the expansion.

Judson Hill, the market president for the dispensary, said supporters believe the changes could help patients who previously relied on low-THC oil products.

"It completely changes things," said Hill. "What we've had to date has been a low-THC oil program. So that was really giving the weakest medicine to the sickest people."

Hill said the new products could provide faster relief for some patients dealing with severe medical conditions.

"SB 220 adds flower and vape as products that can be purchased by the patients," said Hill. "So those products have immediate efficacy."

He said many patients are also asking questions about cost and whether insurance could eventually help cover medical cannabis products.

"Short story is to date, it's been all out-of-pocket purchase," said Hill.

Hill said products currently range from a few dollars for some single-use products to more expensive options designed to last weeks.

"I would say we have products that range from as low as $5 to $10 for a single-use product to, you know, 60 to $75 for maybe a pack of gummies or let's say, a vape that someone may purchase that should last them two weeks to a month's supply of medicine," said Hill.

Merced said as Georgia's medical cannabis program expands, affordability will remain important for patients looking for long-term relief options.