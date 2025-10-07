Georgia nonprofit helps young adults find stability after aging out of the foster care system

Georgia nonprofit helps young adults find stability after aging out of foster care

Every year, the Georgia Department of Human Services says close to 700 young people age out of the foster care system.

Without proper support, there's a strong chance many of them will end up unhoused.

A Tucker faith-based nonprofit is helping keep these young adults on a path to success.

Finding the way out of homelessness and addiction

Doing the dishes isn't Alana Douglas' favorite chore, but when the 20-year-old looks back at where she was a year ago, it's far from where she'd been.

"I was homeless on the street at the time. I was living in a motel—I think it was a Red Roof Inn—that housed a lot of trafficking and drug issues," Douglas recalled.

At 18, she found herself on her own after aging out of the foster care system.

"I was in and out of DFCS care from early childhood. In and out due to family issues and neglect," she said.

Alana Douglas credits her time at Wellroot with putting her life back on track after leaving the foster care system. CBS News Atlanta

Growing up in foster care wasn't easy, and things didn't get easier as Douglas grew older.

"I just thought I was going to be homeless for the rest of my life or just working dead-end jobs with nothing to show for," she said.

At her lowest point, while battling addiction, Douglas found Wellroot Family Services and its transitional living program.

"I came straight to the program and was offered housing and health with my addiction," she said.

Providing stability after the foster care system

Wellroot's program is designed to help people like Douglas who are transitioning from foster care to become successful adults.

"On day one, our staff looks at where they are in their educational path. They also help on a daily basis with basic life skills," said Lee Ann Else, Wellroot's vice president of external relations. "We provide a stable home, safe housing."

Wellroot's program is designed to help young adults transitioning out of foster care across Georgia. Courtesy of Wellroot

Wellroot and similar organizations depend on the public's help. That's where Georgia's Fostering Success Tax Credit comes in. The state credits taxpayers for donations made to qualified organizations such as Wellroot. The entire contribution is deducted from your state tax bill, helping foster children stay off the streets and keep their goals on track.

"It's a dollar-for-dollar credit, so, if someone owes $5,000, they get a $5,000 credit on their taxes next year," Else said.

Now safely housed and enrolled at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Douglas is well on her way to achieving her dreams.

"Building race cars. I want to learn how to engineer engines and transmissions for performance," she said.

Wellroot has more on how you can help at their website.