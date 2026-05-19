Georgia nonprofit Harts of Teal supports women diagnosed with ovarian cancer

After a Fayetteville woman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she saw the need for resources for women living through something similar.

When Kim Airhart said she was blindsided after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020.

"I went and had a couple different opinions with some different doctors and finally was able to discover the fact that I had, in fact, almost a stage 4 diagnosis," Airhart said. "It was all over my abdomen, my spleen, my liver."

Through her own journey, she started Harts of Teal in 2021.

"After I got done with treatment, I felt like the Lord was just placing it on my heart for me to start to try to give back and to let people be aware of the signs and symptoms," Airhart said.

Airhart said the group raises awareness surrounding GUI and ovarian cancers across Georgia and some outside of the state. The group all offers support for women in metro Atlanta and around the country.

Kim Airhart was blindsided by her ovarian cancer diagnosis and started her nonprofit to offer support for women going through the same journey. CBS News Atlanta

"We have what we call our Teal Sisters, who are our other ladies going through treatment or survivorship," Airhart said. 'And we do support, get together, and encourage each other."

Kim's group meets a couple of times a month. Sometimes there's an activity. Other times, it can be as simple as sharing a meal.

Jennifer Carroll and Sandra Griffin are part of the support group.

Carroll was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018. She and Griffin became friends when they met at a Harts of Teal luncheon a few years later.

"It was like we had known each other for forever," Carroll said. "But I guess that's what it — you know, when you have something in common that is so life threatening and life changing, you just develop deep relationships with people."

In 2020, Griffin was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her first experience with Harts of Teal was at the group's annual color run.

She said that day changed her life.

"I tell people sometimes that I would never choose to have cancer, but I have received so many blessings as a result of it," Griffin said. "Harts of Teal is one of the very biggest ones because it's people, people like me."

Even though Carroll's and Griffin's recent scans have come back with no evidence of disease, they keep coming back to spend time with their Teal Sisters.

Harts of Teal has its annual Enduring Hope Color Run on June 6 in Fayetteville.

The organization said it's an opportunity to show support and raise awareness not just for ovarian and gynecological cancers, but for all women who are battling cancer.