Hearts of Teal: How one woman’s ovarian cancer journey sparked a nationwide support network When Kim Airhart was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer, she turned her struggle into action—founding Hearts of Teal to connect and empower women facing similar battles. The nonprofit now brings survivors and patients together across Metro Atlanta and beyond, offering resources, support, and community. As ovarian cancer diagnoses rise, Hearts of Teal is making a life-changing difference, one teal sister at a time.