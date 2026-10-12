Early voting begins Tuesday for 2026 Georgia midterm elections: What you need to know

Georgia's midterm elections are quickly approaching, and voters who want to cast their ballot early can do so starting this week.

Several key races are on the statewide ballot, including the governor and lieutenant governor's seats, both of which are open without incumbents running. Georgia's Senate race has drawn considerable national attention, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff attempting to keep his seat against Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins. Ossoff is the only Senate Democrat running for reelection in a state that President Trump won two years ago.

The ballot also includes other high-profile statewide positions such as the attorney general, secretary of state, and several U.S. House seats.

With early voting beginning on Tuesday, here's what you need to know now to get ready to vote.

Can I still register to vote for the 2026 midterm elections in Georgia?

The deadline to register to vote in Georgia in order to cast a ballot in the November midterm elections was Oct. 5. If you are not registered, you will not be able to vote in this election, but registering now would allow you to vote in the future.

You can check whether you are registered to vote on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

When and where can I vote early in the 2026 midterm elections?

You can vote early in person beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The last day of early voting is Friday, Oct. 30.

Each county has its own locations where you can vote early, and you can find your county's specific information on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Unlike the general election, you can cast your ballot at any polling place in your county of residence during the early voting period.

Can I vote by mail?

Georgia has few restrictions on who can vote by absentee ballot. If you are eligible to vote and are registered to vote, you can apply to vote by mail.

To be eligible to vote in Georgia, you must fit these qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen who is a legal resident of a Georgia county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and will turn 18 by the time you vote

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

To vote by mail, and to vote in person, you'll need a form of voter identification, such as a driver's license.

Applications are open to vote by mail and will be accepted until the close of business on Oct. 23

You can learn more about voting by mail here.

What do I need to cast a ballot in Georgia?

To vote in person, you must bring one of seven forms of identification with you to your polling place.