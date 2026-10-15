Georgia midterms bring debates, record early voting and visits from Trump and Vance

With early voting underway, candidates are stepping up efforts to connect with voters across Georgia.

Candidates in some of the state's biggest races took the Atlanta Press Club's debate stage this week. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff debated his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, on Tuesday. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared alone Monday after her Republican opponent in the governor's race, Rick Jackson, declined the club's invitation.

National Republican leaders are also visiting Georgia. Vice President JD Vance met with supporters Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Friday in Dalton.

Omar Ali, an independent political strategist who has worked with Gov. Brian Kemp and former Vice President Kamala Harris, said Georgia's crossover voters make it a critical state for both parties.

"And so in Georgia, you have a lot of crossover votes," Ali said. "And so if the right message is sent, it can go either way."

A voter walks past "Vote Here" signage while arriving at a polling location to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting for the midterm election in Decatur, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. Georgia's Senate race is seen as a must win for Democrats if they are to have any path toward retaking the Senate in November. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgia also set a first-day early voting record for a midterm election this week. The secretary of state's office reported 188,667 in-person ballots Tuesday, an increase of about 40% over the first day in 2022.

Ali said concerns about federal policies and rising costs could be driving voters to the polls.

"So we're feeling that across the entire nation. And so Republicans and Democrats are feeling that," Ali said.

He also offered his assessment of why Republicans are bringing Trump to communities such as Dalton to build support and encourage turnout.

"Most Republicans think that there's no chance whatsoever that Mayor Bottoms will win. And because of that, they're not as motivated," Ali said. "And so they are using President Trump in areas that is heavy MAGA base to motivate the rural areas to get out to vote."

Trump's rally is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dalton Municipal Airport. Jackson and Collins are expected to attend.