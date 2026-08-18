New measles case confirmed in unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident, Georgia health officials say

Georgia health officials have confirmed a new case of measles in metro Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Monday.

The state agency said that the case was confirmed in an unvaccinated resident of metro Atlanta. Officials do not know if the individual recently traveled or was exposed to someone infected with the disease.

Authorities have not shared any identifying details about the individual outside of the fact that they live in the metro area. Investigators are currently working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the person while they were infectious.

With the most recent news, the number of reported cases of measles in Georgia this year has increased to seven. There were 10 confirmed measles cases in the state in 2025.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.