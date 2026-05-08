Georgia man indicted for social media threats toward Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, prosecutors say

A federal grand jury has charged a Georgia man with threatening violence against former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media.

An indictment obtained by CBS News Atlanta showed that Elliot Owen Schroer was indicted on two charges of threats by interstate communications and two charges of threats to former United States Officials on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Schroer made the threats in a series of posts on X on April 3.

"I will stab your eyes out with a dull knife," Schroer wrote about Noem, authorities alleged.

The indictment said that the Georgia man made other threats toward Noem, including writing "I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12 gauge slug," and "we will put your head on a stake."

Another message addressed toward Bondi reportedly said "were going to kill you Pam."

Prosecutors claim that the threats were intended to retaliate against both former Trump administration officials over their duties during their time of service.

Law and Crime reports that Schroer requested and was granted a federal public defender to act as his attorney in the case on Thursday.