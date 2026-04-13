Georgia man charged with trafficking 17-year-old girl for sex in McDuffie County, AG says

A McDuffie County man is facing multiple felony charges after Georgia authorities say he trafficked and sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that Jimmy Mance, 40, of Thomson, has been charged with trafficking a minor for sexual servitude and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the case stems from allegations that the teenager was sold for sex, with the victim later recovered in December 2025.

"This is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in every corner of this state," Carr said in a statement. "If you buy or sell a child for sex, we will find you, arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Charges filed

Authorities say Mance is facing several charges, including:

Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude (harboring a minor)

Trafficking of persons for sexual servitude (providing a minor)

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child involving explicit material

Warrants were taken out on April 13 by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and arrest, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, Thomson Police Department, and sheriff's offices in Columbia and Bibb counties.

Statewide crackdown on trafficking

The case highlights Georgia's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, particularly involving minors.

The Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit — created in 2019 — has secured more than 70 convictions and helped rescue or assist over 200 children, according to state officials.

Carr expanded the unit last year to include additional prosecutors and investigators serving Augusta and surrounding counties, part of a broader push to target trafficking networks statewide.

Officials say the unit works alongside local and state law enforcement to investigate and prosecute cases involving sexual exploitation and forced labor.

What happens next

Authorities emphasize that the charges are allegations, and Mance is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case remains under investigation.