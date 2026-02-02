Georgia Lottery fraud: Two Sparta men sentenced to 20 years in prison after statewide investigation

Two Sparta brothers have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms following a years-long investigation into a sophisticated lottery fraud and racketeering scheme spanning more than a dozen Georgia counties.

Quinton Watts, 27, and Phillip Watts, 31, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including racketeering, lottery ticket fraud, theft by taking, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Their sentences — handed down by Columbia County Superior Court Judge Barry A. Fleming — come after investigators uncovered an operation that targeted Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMs) across the state.

COAMs, regulated by the Georgia Lottery, are video poker-style arcade machines commonly found in gas stations and convenience stores. These machines legally award players points that can be redeemed for in-store merchandise, gas credits, or Georgia Lottery tickets—but Georgia law strictly prohibits cash payouts.

A sign on a doorway advertises the Georgia Lottery as a customer enters a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 26, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman / AP

The Georgia Lottery Commission requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) help in August 2024 after suspicious activity was detected. The joint investigation, led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Andy Pascual with support from the GBI Commercial Gambling Unit and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, revealed that the Watts brothers exploited these machines between June 2021 and September 2024, stealing thousands of dollars by manipulating game credits and illegally cashing out winnings.

Following the investigation, a Columbia County grand jury indicted both brothers. On Jan. 29, 2026, Judge Fleming sentenced each to 20 years in prison.

Quinton Watts received an additional 45 years on probation, while Phillip Watts was given 35 years of probation. The brothers must also pay over $86,000 in restitution to the Georgia Lottery Commission. As further punishment, they are banned from Columbia County, prohibited from entering any stores involved in the crimes, and barred from playing COAMs anywhere in Georgia.

The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit, which enforces Georgia's commercial gambling laws for COAMs, reminds the public that only non-cash redemptions are permitted on these machines. Cash payouts are illegal, and violators will be prosecuted.

This case underscores the commitment of Georgia authorities to protect the integrity of the state's gaming industry and ensure that COAM regulations are strictly enforced.