Georgia inmate escaped after shackles were removed during X-ray, sheriff's office says

An internal investigation by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has determined that policy violations by a deputy led to the escape of inmate Timothy Shane from Grady Memorial Hospital last December.

According to the sheriff's office, Shane escaped on Dec. 1, 2025, while in custody at the Atlanta hospital. Investigators found that the shackles on Shane were removed so medical staff could perform an X-ray. After the procedure was completed, the shackles were not reapplied, a lapse the sheriff's office said directly contributed to his escape.

The internal affairs investigation concluded that policy violations occurred, but officials said there is no basis to pursue criminal charges against the deputy involved. The deputy assigned to oversee Shane remains on administrative leave with pay and is pending discipline related to the violations.

Shane was captured and taken back into custody on Dec. 3, 2025, following a multi-day, multi-agency manhunt that stretched across Rockdale, Newton and Henry counties. Law enforcement agencies used K-9 teams and responded to multiple reported sightings before locating Shane inside an abandoned home in Covington.

The sheriff's office has not released details about what disciplinary action the deputy may face, but emphasized that the findings were the result of an internal review focused on policy compliance and accountability following the escape.