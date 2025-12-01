Georgia inmate escapes from Grady Hospital, steals SUV and gun, deputies say

A Rockdale County inmate who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a suicide attempt escaped custody early Monday and is now the focus of a multi-agency manhunt, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said inmate Timothy Shane was transported to Grady around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 for a medical examination after he tried to take his own life. Just hours later, at roughly 1:20 a.m. on Monday, officials said Shane ran from the hospital while in a deputy's custody.

According to the sheriff's office, Shane fled the area on foot and stole an SUV parked nearby. Shortly after driving off, he crashed the vehicle and took off again.

The SUV's owner later reported a Glock handgun missing from inside the vehicle.

Timothy Shane

Shane is described as a white male, 5'9", with a buzzed haircut, and was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown with no shoes.

Deputies said Shane has a history of fleeing and has prior felony drug and weapon charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are now searching the Atlanta metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.