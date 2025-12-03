Georgia inmate Timothy Shane taken into custody in Newton County after dayslong multi-county manhunt

Escaped Georgia inmate Timothy Shane is back in custody after a days-long multi-agency manhunt that stretched across Rockdale, Newton, and Henry counties, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Eric J. Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, with help from local agencies, apprehended Shane Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was captured in the 9000 block of Morris Drive in Covington after deputies responded to reports that he was knocking on doors in the area.

Earlier in the morning, Newton County officials confirmed with CBS News Atlanta, "He is in custody."

The Newton County Sheriff's Office had issued an alert shortly before the arrest, reporting a confirmed sighting of Shane inside a perimeter near Old Monticello, Jackson Highway, Covington Bypass Road, Flat Shoals Road and Washington Street. Residents were urged not to leave their vehicles running or unlocked.

Rockdale County officials said they were actively pursuing tips and continued deploying all resources during the search for Shane. Crime Stoppers had offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.

Before his arrest, Shane was still believed to be armed and dangerous. Residents were told not to approach him and to report sightings to the sheriff's office.

How the escape unfolded

Shane escaped early Monday morning while in custody at Grady Memorial Hospital. Deputies said he was taken to the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, after a suicide attempt. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, he ran from the hospital during a medical evaluation, prompting a multi-agency search across several counties.

Investigators say Shane managed to steal a silver Pontiac Grand Prix near Mercedes-Benz Stadium after his escape. Surveillance video captured him taking the vehicle, which deputies later spotted traveling on GA 138 toward Henry County. The car was found abandoned at a Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County. Authorities said they did not know whether he stole another car or remained on foot.

Shane also reportedly requested an Uber to a home in south Rockdale County on Monday night. Deputies executed a search warrant at that residence but did not find him.

Why Shane was originally arrested

According to a Conyers Police Department report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Shane's arrest on Nov. 23 followed a 13-mile, 128-mph police chase. Officers said they first encountered him at a Conyers gas station after a female passenger mouthed "help me" to a store clerk.

Police say Shane fled, crashed in a neighborhood, and ran into the woods before officers used a Taser to arrest him.

The woman later told investigators she had been kidnapped earlier in Covington, forced to withdraw money from ATMs, and threatened at gunpoint.

Officers recovered a loaded .40-caliber Taurus handgun, marijuana and methamphetamine from the SUV. Shane also had active Newton County warrants for carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Authorities continue to ask anyone who may have additional information related to the case to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.