Georgia health officials confirm 3 cases of measles in metro Atlanta family

Georgia health officials say they have confirmed three new cases of measles in a metro Atlanta family who had recently traveled internationally.

In a news release, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the family was not vaccinated.

While the family was not infectious during their travels, health officials are now working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the highly infectious virus when they returned home and developed symptoms.

Officials have not shared any other identifying details about the family or in which county they live.

There have been five measles cases in Georgia so far this year, with the last reported in an unvaccinated Bryan County resident in February. The first confirmed case in the state in 2026 was a baby who was too young to receive vaccinations.

In 2025, the state reported 10 cases of measles.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours on evenings and weekends.