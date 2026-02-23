Georgia confirms second measles case of 2026; unvaccinated resident in Bryan County infected

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Georgia by officials at the Department of Public Health.

The agency said an unvaccinated resident of Bryan County has tested positive for measles, which is one of the world's most contagious viruses. The individual recently traveled out of state but has no history of international travel. State health officials are now working to notify people who may have been exposed and who could be at higher risk of developing the disease.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the person has left the room, making it especially difficult to contain.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure. Early signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash of tiny red spots then develops, beginning at the head and spreading downward across the body.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to call their healthcare provider right away. They stress that patients should not show up at a doctor's office, hospital or clinic without first calling ahead, to avoid exposing others.

The latest case follows Georgia's first confirmed measles infection of 2026, reported earlier this year in a baby who was too young to receive routine vaccinations. That child, who lives in the Coastal Health District, which includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties, became infected while traveling internationally.

In 2025, Georgia confirmed 10 measles cases statewide, including at least one in Fulton County.

Health experts say vaccination remains the strongest defense. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR, is considered safe and highly effective. More than 95% of people who receive a single dose develop immunity to all three viruses, and a second dose increases protection to about 98%.