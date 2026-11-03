State Sen. Josh McLaurin flips Georgia lieutenant governor's office in victory over Greg Dolezal

Josh McLaurin, the Democratic nominee, defeated Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal to become Georgia's next lieutenant governor, CBS News projects.

McLaurin will succeed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. As lieutenant governor, he will preside over the state Senate and help shape legislative priorities at the Georgia Capitol.

The 38-year-old is an attorney who represents Senate District 14 in north metro Atlanta. He previously served four years in the Georgia House before getting elected to the Senate in 2022.

McLaurin is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Yale Law School. He previously worked as an attorney and acting general counsel for ExpressJet Airlines.

The Georgia native secured the Democratic nomination in a runoff against former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes. He campaigned on issues including government accountability, voting rights and public education.

McLaurin said during his campaign that he will direct more state money toward child care, housing and local services. He also said he would push for protections against discrimination and policies that protect minority voting power.