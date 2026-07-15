Jay Clayton scolded during hearing for lack of preparation on Gabbard role in Georgia election probe Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, about who he believed won the 2020 presidential election. Ossoff also brought up Tulsi Gabbard's highly scrutinized presence at an FBI raid on an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia. Also, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, scolded Clayton for not being prepared to answer questions about Gabbard.