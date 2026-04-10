Georgia freshman basketball player arrested on speeding, license charges in Oconee County

A University of Georgia freshman basketball player was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he was caught speeding and driving without a valid license along State Route 316.

According to an Oconee County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy clocked a gray Tesla traveling 87 mph in a 65 mph zone near Dials Mill Road around 1:02 p.m. on April 8.

The driver, identified as Kareem Stagg, was the only person in the vehicle and did not have a physical driver's license, deputies said. Instead, he provided documentation showing a Georgia learner's permit.

Authorities say Stagg acknowledged he knew the permit required a licensed driver over the age of 21 to be in the car with him. No other driver was present at the time of the stop.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Kareem Stagg #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs shoots a free throw during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on January 24, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Scott Wachter / Getty Images

Stagg was taken into custody and charged with speeding and driving without a valid license, according to the report. He was later transported to the Oconee County Jail. A licensed driver was called to retrieve the vehicle.

In a statement, University of Georgia officials said, "We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Stagg is a 6-foot-8 freshman forward from Chesapeake, Virginia, who played in 33 games this past season, including starting the final nine. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game.

It was not immediately clear whether he will face any disciplinary action from his team.