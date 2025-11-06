Georgia bracing for possible 1st freeze of the season as cold front heads toward state

Get ready to bundle up, because the first freeze of the season is on the way for North Georgia.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s across North Georgia heading into early Tuesday morning.

To officially be considered a freeze, the surface temperature must be at or below 32 degrees for several hours at a time.

There is a chance for freeze watches and freeze warnings across most of North Georgia on Tuesday morning. So far, no warnings or watches have been issued because we are too many days out.

A strong cold front will move in with a couple of rounds of rain and even a few thunderstorms.

North Georgia weather forecast

The high temperatures will be in the mid-70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances increase Friday evening and overnight. Another couple of rounds of rain will come in on Saturday and even on Sunday.

While the weekend will not be a total washout, we will see rounds of rain, and then the cooler air works in.

Temperatures will be in the 30s once the rain pushes out early Monday morning, but by Tuesday, reinforced cold air behind the front will move in quickly.

The coldest afternoon of the upcoming days will be on Monday, with a high only in the mid-40s.

Veterans Day on Tuesday will be sunny but cold. After starting in the 20s, temperatures will rebound into the low and mid-50s.

By Wednesday of next week, temperatures will be back in the 60s with the morning lows in the 40s.