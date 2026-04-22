Georgia and federal officials break ground on new express lanes for Georgia SR 400

Georgia officials and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Steven Bradbury are celebrating the start of construction on lanes meant to make travel easier on Georgia State Route 400 with a special groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Construction officially began on the massive expansion of one of Atlanta's busiest highways in March. It's part of a $4.16 billion project aimed at improving traffic flow in the rapidly growing part of Georgia.

The expansion stretches from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County - approximately 16 miles.

The expansion stretches from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. Georgia Department of Transportation

The corridor will include express lanes that, unlike the similar lanes on Interstate 75, will be open 24 hours a day in both directions.

Authorities say the lanes will use dynamic pricing based on traffic conditions. Drivers can pay via their Peach Pass or other eligible toll tag transponders.

After the lanes are open for traffic, officials say they are designed to operate at an average speed of 55 mph or faster.

The corridor will also include a Bus Rapid Transit system operated by MARTA. The Atlanta transit authority's buses will be able to use the new express lanes toll-free. The BRT system will run from the North Springs MARTA station to Windward Parkway, with stops at Holcomb Bridge Road and North Point Mall.

The project is expected to be finished in 2031.