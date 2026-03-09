Construction begins on $4.16 billion Georgia 400 expansion, promising relief

Commuters in North Fulton and Forsyth counties are going to see a major change along one of metro Atlanta's busiest highways, but it's going to take five years.

Construction has officially begun on a massive expansion of Georgia 400, a $4.16 billion project that will add toll and express lanes along a 16-mile stretch of the corridor. State officials say it is the largest transportation infrastructure project in Georgia's history.

"This is really about capacity, safety and reliability," the Georgia Department of Transportation said as work got underway this week.

The expansion runs from south of Spalding Drive and the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to just north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

In total, the corridor will include nine express lane connections designed to move traffic more efficiently through one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. The project is expected to be completed in 2031.

The corridor serves communities like Alpharetta where rapid population growth, major job centers and new developments continue to increase traffic flows.

Destinations like Avalon draw thousands of visitors each week. Just to the north in Forsyth County, a large mixed-use development known as "The Gathering" is underway, planned to include single-family homes, town homes, retail, restaurants, and a proposed indoor arena that could attract a professional hockey team.

Local officials say the highway expansion is necessary to keep up.

"We're excited about this opportunity," said John Robison, Alpharetta's assistant city administrator. "We're appreciative of GDOT taking this on. Long term, I do think it's going to help a lot for those who live here, work here and the many who come to visit."

Transportation officials say they plan to do most of the construction work overnight to limit the impact on rush-hour commuters.

But drivers should still expect disruptions.

"There will be some temporary headaches, no doubt," said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Anyone who's familiar with metro Atlanta knows construction barrels can be frustrating, but this shows the commitment the department has made to improve safety, manage trip times and build for the future."

Those "headaches" will likely come in the form of lane closures, shifting traffic patterns and work zones throughout the corridor.

For communities like Alpharetta, the project reflects the challenge of managing rapid growth while preserving quality of life.

City leaders say they constantly weigh how new development and expanded roadways could affect local traffic.

"That's always a concern," Robison said. "Anytime we look at new projects or development, one of our top priorities is understanding the impact it might have on traffic, because we know that's important to our citizens and the people who come here to work and visit."

With years of construction ahead, officials say patience and planning will be key.

"Plan ahead," Robison said. "People get in a hurry, but it's not worth the risk of doing something dangerous and injuring yourself or someone else."

GDOT has launched a website with updates and planning tools for drivers affected by the project.

More information is available at 400ExpressLanes.com.