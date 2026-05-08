Georgia drivers face pain at the pump as gas prices surge ahead of summer

Commuters across Georgia are feeling the squeeze this week as gasoline prices saw a dramatic spike, jumping nearly 30 cents per gallon in the last week.

While prices vary significantly across the metro area, the trend is clear: the cost of refueling is on a steady climb. Friday morning, price points ranged from $3.80 to as high as $4.29 per gallon.

At a Shell station along Shallowford Road, regular unleaded reached the $4.29 mark, while diesel prices have climbed to $5.39.

Market analysts point to a perfect storm of three primary factors driving the current volatility: ongoing global conflicts, the yearly transition to the more expensive summer blend fuel, and an increase in demand as summer travel patterns begin to creep in.

Despite the recent surge, Georgia's averages remain lower than the national figures, largely due to the ongoing suspension of the state gas tax. Without this relief, motorists would likely be seeing even higher totals at the register.

However, that relief may be temporary. The current suspension is set to expire on May 19.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued multiple extensions in the past to combat inflation. No word yet on whether Kemp will make another extension.

In the meantime, experts recommend several strategies to help stretch a fuel budget.

Motorists should consider driving at a steadier pace, utilizing gas apps to compare regional prices, and taking advantage of various rewards programs.

With a busy weekend of local events and scheduled road construction ahead, drivers are encouraged to plan their routes early to avoid idling in traffic.